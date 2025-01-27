Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears mix it up with the Jacksonville Icemen

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears mix it up with the Jacksonville Icemen(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears went 1-1-1 this week and sit in fourth place in the South Division, three points back of Tuesday night's opponent, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Solar Bears finish the week with three straight against the first-place Everblades on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, January 28 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - Pink Whitney Night

Friday, January 31 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

Saturday, February 1 - vs. Florida Everblades - 7PM - Food Fest presented by Publix & Mites Jamboree

Sunday, February 2 - vs. Florida Everblades - 3PM - Hockey Is For Everyone

WATCH PARTY FRIDAY

Cheer on our Solar Bears at Your Pie Pizza Friday night! Wear your Solar Bears swag and receive 2 free scoops of gelato with purchase! One lucky fan will receive a Solar Bears prize!!

6889 Eagle Watch Dr Unit 230

Orlando, FL 32822

Upcoming Watch Party Dates:

Saturday, Feb 15th vs JAX

Saturday, April 5th vs SC

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 21-18-6-0 (.533)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk, Spencer Kersten - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 16 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 23 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 150 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +12

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 20 vs. Atlanta Gladiators: 8-5 W

In a wild game that saw Orlando's Jack Adams and Brayden Low record hat tricks and the Solar Bears record a single-game high for goals, the Bears hung on for an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon. Six Solar Bears players recorded multi-point games, including Mark Auk and Ben Carroll, who each recorded three points. Aaron Luchuk, who recorded two assists, became the new Solar Bears all-time leader in points, passing Tristin Langan with his 202nd point in a Solar Bear uniform.

Saturday, January 25 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-5 OTL

For only the second time this season, the Solar Bears were unable to hold on to a second period lead, and fell at the hands of the Jacksonville Icemen 5-4 in overtime. The Solar Bears held leads of 3-0 and 4-1 in the game thanks to big nights for the line of Alex Frye (2g-1a), Jaydon Dureau (1g-1a), and Spencer Kersten (0g-2a). Tyler Bird also recorded his 15th goal of the season in the overtime defeat.

Sunday, January 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 1-2 L

The Solar Bears opened the scoring Sunday afternoon on a power play goal from Ara Nazarian just over five minutes in to the first period. The Icemen would tie the game on a one-time by Ty Cheveldayoff. After a scoreless second period, the Icemen to the lead on a goal from defenseman Peter Tischke. Orlando pulled its goalie late in the game but could not find the equalizer, falling 2-1. This loss snaps Orlando's four game home winning streak, its longest of the 2024-25 season.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is the new Solar Bears all-time leading points scorer after recording his 202nd point in Monday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.

Ryan Fanti is unbeaten in eight straight starts (7-0-1)

Jaydon Dureau has 12 points in his last nine games (6g-6a)

Jack Adams has four goals in his last four games.

Spencer Kersten has 10 points in his last seven games (5g-5a)

Orlando is 11-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

The Solar Bears held its opponent without a power play goal Sunday for the first time in four games. Longest such streak with a power play goal against this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 25 GP, 14-4-6, .922%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 31 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 17 GP, 8-6-3, .880%

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.