Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 28-9-5-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 17 at Fort Wayne (4-2 Loss)

January 18 at Kalamazoo (4-3 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 20 at Cincinnati (1:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

January 24 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 25 vs. Iowa (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 26 vs. Iowa (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Stole a Point: The Toledo Walleye salvaged a rough weekend by taking one of four possible points. The weekend began with a tough 4-2 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday. Then, the Fish had a late comeback against the Kalamazoo Wings foiled on Saturday, falling 4-3 in overtime.

Super Smereck: Defenseman Jalen Smereck has been doing his part recently, accumulating five points (2G, 3A) over his four-game point streak dating back to 1/8. The Detroit, MI native is up to 25 points (5G, 20A) in 38 games this season.

Special Teams, Special Plays: The Toledo Walleye penalty kill unit has started the 2025 calendar off in strong fashion. The Fish allowed a goal on their first penalty kill of January in a five-on-three but have not allowed a power play goal since. In their last 20 periods of hockey, the Walleye are 17/17 on the penalty kill, and 14/14 over the last six games.

Comings and Goings: The Toledo Walleye have made a pair of moves involving three players prior to today's game against Cincinnati. First, the Walleye have agreed to a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, sending forward Casey Dornbach to the Swamp Rabbits in exchange for defenseman Bobby Russell. Russell has appeared in 28 games for Greenville this season, totaling 10 points (2G, 8A) and 22 penalty minutes. The Walleye have also signed forward Nolan Moyle to a contract. Moyle has appeared in 67 games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star in the past two seasons, accumulating 13 points (5G, 8A) with 24 penalty minutes and skating at -8 after previously spending five collegiate seasons as a captain for the Michigan Wolverines.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 52 games. The sellout streak exceeds a full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Holiday Then Home: The Toledo Walleye start the new week right away with some afternoon action with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Monday. After the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, the Walleye head home for a full weekend, highlighted by Players' Weekend and the Bonefish sweaters on Friday and Saturday, followed by Paws and Pucks on Sunday. The Walleye will duel with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, before the Iowa Heartlanders come into the Huntington Center to close out the weekend with a pair of battles on Saturday and Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Darian Pilon (2G, +1)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (0-0-1, 3.93 GAA, .882 SVP

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.