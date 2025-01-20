Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected three out of a possible six points in Tulsa over the weekend and will play their final two home games during the Month of January this weekend.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 17

Idaho (2) at Tulsa (1) SO

Ben Kraws tied a career high making 48 saves as Connor MacEachern gave Idaho a 1-0 lead midway through the first period from Matt Register and A.J. White. Moments into the second period the Oilers tied the score. Kraws made 39 saves on 40 shots in the final 47 minutes of play, including the seven-minute overtime session, as Idaho was outshot 40-23 during that span. After allowing the first goal in the shootout Kraws would make the next three saves as Patrick Moynihan extended the shootout to the fourth round and Andrew Bellant provided the game winner.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Idaho (3) at Tulsa (2) SO

After trailing 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play Andrei Bakanov (1-1-2) and Andrew Bellant scored power-play goals in the second period as Idaho led 2-1 with 5:24 left in the second period. The Oilers 78 seconds after Bellant's power-play marker tied the game at 2-2 and once again a shootout was needed to determine a winner. Bryan Thomson allowed the first goal in the shootout but then would turn aside the next there as Bellant forced a round four and Brendan Hoffmann (0-2-2) provided the game winner.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Idaho (1) at Tulsa (4)

Jade Miller scored the lone goal cutting Idaho's deficit down to 3-1 midway through the second period. The Oilers tacked on an empty-net goal with 92 seconds remaining as Ben Kraws suffered the loss making 24 saves.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (24-11-2-1, 51pts, 0.671%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (22-10-3-1, 48pts, 0.667%)

3. Tulsa Oilers (21-12-4-2, 48pts, 0.615%)

4. Wichita Thunder (22-14-2-1, 47pts, 0.603%)

5. Idaho Steelheads (20-15-3-0, 43pts, 0.566%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (12-21-3-0, 27pts, 0.375%)

7. Rapid City Rush (10-20-4-3, 27pts, 0.365%)

8. Allen Americans (10-20-7-0, 27pts, 0.365%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins played in his 100th ECHL/Pro game last Friday.

#3 Nick Canade has missed seven straight games with an injury.

#6 Wade Murphy signed an ECHL contract last Wednesday and was placed on the 14-day injured reserve list.

#8 Andrei Bakanov has five points (2G, 3A) in five games with Idaho since being acquired from Fort Wayne on Jan. 7.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has five points (2G, 3A) in his last five games.

#15 C.J. Walker has missed five straight games with an injury.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has missed eight straight games with an injury.

#18 A.J. White has four assists in his last five games. His 26 assists on the season are fifth amongst ECHL skaters.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has three points (2G, 1A) in eight games since being acquired from Greenville on Jan. 2.

#29 Connor MacEachern scored in his return to the lineup Friday night after missing 13 straight games from Dec. 11-Jan. 13 with an injury. Prior to his injury he was tied for the league lead amongst rookies with 22 points and 12 goals skating in 22 games.

#30 Bryan Thomson has won four of his last six starts. He has made 30 or more saves in 12 of 15 games including seven straight.

#33 Ben Kraws has won four of his last six starts. His 11 wins are tied for fifth amongst ECHL rookie goaltenders.

#36 Blake Swetlikoff has four assists over his last nine games.

#43 Matt Register has an assist in three straight games. His 28 on the season are tied for third amongst ECHL skaters while his 32 points are fourth amongst league defensemen.

#67 Hank Crone has missed eight straight games with an injury.

#74 Connor Punnett is second amongst ECHL rookies with 81 penalty minutes.

#77 Andrew Bellant has two goals in five games with Idaho since being acquired from Indy on Jan. 5.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho is 10-3-3-0 in one-goal games this season having won their last four games decided by one-goal.

- Idaho has sold-out in 54 consecutive regular season home games. They're 11-8-2 at the Idaho Central Arena this season including 5-3 in their last eight games.

- Idaho is 9-0 when leading after the first period and 14-0 when leading after two periods.

- Idaho is 4th in the ECHL averaging 33.26 shots for per game but 28th allowing 35.26 against per game.

- Idaho is 11th averaging 3.29 goals for per game and 21st surrendering 3.32 against per game.

- Idaho is 20th on the power-play (23-for-129, 17.8%) and 12th on the penalty kill (106-for-128, 82.8%).

