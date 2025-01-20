Bison Complete Trade with Greenville

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forward Mason Emoff from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.

Emoff, 26, has dressed in 10 games this season with the Swamp Rabbits posting six points (two goals, four assists). He has also appeared in 18 SPHL games with the Fayetteville Marksmen totaling 14 points (six goals, eight assists).

The Orangeville, Ontario native briefly played with the Kalamazoo Wings last season, skating in eight games and registering one assist.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward played with Manhattanville College from 2019-2023 totaling 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 69 NCAA DIII games.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. for 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and sodas, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.