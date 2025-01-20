Lions Stage Impressive 4-3 Comeback Victory

Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to register a 4-3 victory against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals in Norfolk.

Like Saturday night's game, both teams were somewhat sluggish in the first period. Things took a turn for the worse for the Admirals at the 7:08 mark of the period when Spencer Kennedy was assessed four penalties on the same play. It wasn't until 15:27 when the scoreless tie was broken, with Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson making the score 1-0. The Lions' Logan Nijhoff replied at 18:40 with a power play marker. Xavier Cormier's assist on Nijhoff's goal marked the ninth consecutive game that he recorded at least one point.

The Lions fell victim to undisciplined play in the second period, resulting in Norfolk's Brady Fleurent giving his side a 2-1 lead at 3:31 following a Jacob Paquette infraction. And then at 19:04 Norfolk's Jaden Shields doubled the Admirals' lead during a five-minute Xavier Cormier major penalty for boarding.

The Lions started the third period short-handed for three minutes but were able to successfully kill off the remainder of the Norfolk power play. And then the Lions put pedal to the metal when new arrival Metis Roelens - who replaced Xavier Cormier at center on the second line - scored Trois-Rivières' second and third goals, which were also his first two goals wearing a Lions uniform. With less than two minutes remaining in the third period it was Isaac Dufort playing the role of hero when his two-on-zero breakaway with Jakov Novak produced the game winner.

The Lions and Admirals will meet again on Friday, this time at Colisée Vidéotron.

