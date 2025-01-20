Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-1-0 for the fourteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, and the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester won 4-3 on Friday, then won 4-3 on Saturday before losing 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 17 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 W

It was a marvelous way to begin the second half of the season and was probably as close as the Railers will get to a perfect mathematical night. They gained in the standings on every team except Norfolk. That included adding to their lead in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Hugo Ollas made 29 saves and got the victory. He is 2-0-0-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .929 saves percentage since arriving in town. Combined, he and Michael Bullion have allowed only 11 goals in the last five games.

Saturday, January 18 vs. Wheeling Nailers | 4-3 W

It is one of hockey's -any sport for that matter - oldest and most trusted cliches. In order to be the best you have to beat the best. The Railers did it for the second time in less than a week Saturday night. They defeated the Wheeling Nailers, who have the best winning percentage in the ECHL, 4-3. Last Sunday Worcester prevailed in Wheeling, 2-1. The teams have met three times in the last seven days and the Railers have come away with five of a possible six points. Worcester has played 458 games through the years and it is hard to imagine two better back-to-back games at the DCU Center than Friday and Saturday nights.

Sunday, January 19 vs. Wheeling Nailers | 4-3 OTL

They trailed the best team in the league, 3-1, with less than five minutes to go in the third period. Then, at 15:23, Jordan Kaplan converted a shorthanded breakaway to make it a one-goal game. With goaltender Hugo Ollas on the bench, Worcester took it down to the limit and Anthony Repaci scored with four seconds to go in regulation. He converted a pass from Griffin Loughran and beat Taylor Gauthier from the bottom of the right circle with a low shot. It was the latest game-tying goal in franchise history.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 24 at Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 25 at Maine Mariners | 6:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin are now second and fifth respectively in the ECHL in shots.

Cole Donhauser is tied for the league lead among rookies in shorthanded assists (2) and shorthanded points (3).

Anthony Repaci and Connor Welsh each lead the ECHL in both power play points and power play assists. Welsh has 17 assists and 19 points while Repaci has 15 assists and 22 points.

Jordan Kaplan scored Worcester's fifth shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday. It was the second shorthanded goal of his career.

Hugo Ollas is 2-0-1-1 so far in a Worcester Jersey, picking up points in all four of his starts.

Michael Bullion is 3-0-0-1 in his last four starts.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 16-17-2-4 on the season.

The Railers are tied for sixth in the league in shorthanded goals at 5.

Across their last 14 games, Worcester is outscoring their opponents in the third period 18-9.

The Railers are currently on an eight game point streak (5-0-1-2). Their streak is tied for longest active streak in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, and is tied for fifth longest point streak in the league this season.

The Railers are 11-4-2-4 in one-goal games this season.

