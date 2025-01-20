Royals Sign C.J. Stubbs to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward C.J. Stubbs has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Stubbs, 30, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his sixth professional season, with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL where he recorded 30 points (10g-20a) and 71 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 22 games played. A Pleasant Grove, Utah native, this is Stubbs' second stint in the ECHL after previously skating in four games with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2019-20 season where he recorded two goals, two penalty minutes, a -3 rating and four shots on goal. Both goals came in Stubbs' ECHL debut against Jacksonville on February 8th, 2020.

The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward has played each of the last three seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs where he amassed 141 points (47g-94a), 102 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 148 regular season games. He added 16 points (4g-12a) and 13 penalty minutes during each of Roanoke's 2022, 2023 and 2024 President's Cup playoff runs, where he hoisted the cup in 2023 with current Royals defenseman C.J. Valerian.

Across 230 professional career games between the FPHL (39), SPHL (187) and ECHL (4), Stubbs has accumulated 222 points (77g-145a), 203 penalty minutes and a +31 rating. In 187 SPHL career games, Stubbs has totaled 170 points (57g-113a), 112 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in four seasons, all with Roanoke (2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24).

Prior to beginning his professional career with Roanoke in the SPHL in 2019-20, Stubbs played four seasons in the NCAA D-III for Morrisville State College where he accumulated 103 points (43g-60a) in 98 NCAA D-III career games.

