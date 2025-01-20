Bliss Scores in Monday Loss to Cincinnati

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in the Monday matinee on MLK day with a final score of 2-1.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati got on the board first and took a 1-0 lead just 2:15 in.

Although Toledo had two power play opportunities and a 9-6 SOG advantage, they failed to capitalize and trailed the Cyclones after 1.

Cincinnati added another goal at 12:56 of the second period, giving them a 2-0 lead. Toledo had a huge power play chance after a 4-minute double minor penalty, but couldn't get anything on the board. Cincy led 20-15 in shots on goal after the 3rd period.

Toledo got their first goal of the game at 6:04 of the third period with a goal from Trenton Bliss to make it a one-score game.

Despite heavy pressure, Toledo was unable to add another to tie it and Cincinnati secured the win with a final score of 2-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. CIN - M. Sikic (2G)

2. CIN - C. Dodero (2A)

3. CIN - P. Cajan (23 SVS)

What's Next:

The Walleye are coming home for a full weekend of games at the Huntington Center. Friday is the first night of Players Weekend where the Fish will take on the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

