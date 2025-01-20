Bliss Scores in Monday Loss to Cincinnati
January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in the Monday matinee on MLK day with a final score of 2-1.
How it Happened:
Cincinnati got on the board first and took a 1-0 lead just 2:15 in.
Although Toledo had two power play opportunities and a 9-6 SOG advantage, they failed to capitalize and trailed the Cyclones after 1.
Cincinnati added another goal at 12:56 of the second period, giving them a 2-0 lead. Toledo had a huge power play chance after a 4-minute double minor penalty, but couldn't get anything on the board. Cincy led 20-15 in shots on goal after the 3rd period.
Toledo got their first goal of the game at 6:04 of the third period with a goal from Trenton Bliss to make it a one-score game.
Despite heavy pressure, Toledo was unable to add another to tie it and Cincinnati secured the win with a final score of 2-1.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. CIN - M. Sikic (2G)
2. CIN - C. Dodero (2A)
3. CIN - P. Cajan (23 SVS)
What's Next:
The Walleye are coming home for a full weekend of games at the Huntington Center. Friday is the first night of Players Weekend where the Fish will take on the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025
- Bliss Scores in Monday Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce Two Roster Changes - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Announce a Trade over the Weekend - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign C.J. Stubbs to SPC - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Stage Impressive 4-3 Comeback Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 20, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.