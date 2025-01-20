ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 20, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Michael Kim, D
Trois-Rivières:
Daryk Plouffe-Dubé, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Josh Filmon, F recalled from Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve
Bloomington:
delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve
add Noah Kane, F signed contract
delete Noah Kane, F placed on reserve
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Brian Uzzo, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/18
Greenville:
delete Mason Emoff, F traded to Bloomington
Jacksonville:
add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester
add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Alden Weller, D signed contract
add Cale List, D activated from reserve
delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve
delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve
delete Nick Jermain, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Ryan Verrier, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta F placed on reserve
Reading:
add C.J. Stubbs, F signed contract
Wheeling:
add James Hardie, F acquired from Allen 1/18
delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Bison Complete Trade with Greenville - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Take Down Toledo on Monday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bliss Scores in Monday Loss to Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce Two Roster Changes - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Announce a Trade over the Weekend - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign C.J. Stubbs to SPC - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Stage Impressive 4-3 Comeback Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 20, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.