ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 20, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Michael Kim, D

Trois-Rivières:

Daryk Plouffe-Dubé, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Josh Filmon, F recalled from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve

Bloomington:

delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve

add Noah Kane, F signed contract

delete Noah Kane, F placed on reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brian Uzzo, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/18

Greenville:

delete Mason Emoff, F traded to Bloomington

Jacksonville:

add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester

add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Alden Weller, D signed contract

add Cale List, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Jermain, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan Verrier, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta F placed on reserve

Reading:

add C.J. Stubbs, F signed contract

Wheeling:

add James Hardie, F acquired from Allen 1/18

delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

