Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Stingrays rookie netminder Seth Eisele is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 13-19. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Eisele went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 39 shots in a 5-1 win at Greenville and made 22 saves in a 5-2 victory over Orlando on Saturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Eisele is 11-6-1 in 18 appearances for the Stingrays this season with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .909.

Before turning pro, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

