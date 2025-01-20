Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week
January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Stingrays rookie netminder Seth Eisele is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 13-19. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.
Eisele went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in two appearances last week.
The 26-year-old stopped 39 shots in a 5-1 win at Greenville and made 22 saves in a 5-2 victory over Orlando on Saturday.
Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Eisele is 11-6-1 in 18 appearances for the Stingrays this season with two shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .909.
Before turning pro, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025
- Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Announce a Trade over the Weekend - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign C.J. Stubbs to SPC - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Stage Impressive 4-3 Comeback Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 20, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20
- Stingrays Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Win over Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 5-2 on Military Appreciation Night
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays