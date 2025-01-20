Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took three out of four games this week and have won eight of their last nine games. The Solar Bears are off until Saturday when they begin a home-and-home series against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, January 25 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

Sunday, January 26 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 3PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 21-17-5-0 (.547)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 16 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 23 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 150 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 14 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 2-0 W

Alexis Gravel stopped all 26 Jacksonville shots and Jaydon Dureau scored twice to give Orlando a 2-0 home victory.

Friday, January 17 at Atlanta Gladiators: 3-2 W

Atlanta scored first but Orlando scored three unanswered goals from Jarrett Lee, Jaydon Dureau, and Andrew Coxhead to take a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Late in the game, Atlanta pulled its goalie and scored to make it a one-goal game. Ryan Fanti held the fort for the remainder of the game and the Bears took a 3-2 decision to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Saturday, January 18 at South Carolina Stingrays: 2-5 L

Four unanswered second period goals from the Stingrays doomed the Solar Bears in a 5-2 loss on Saturday night. Anthony Bardaro and Spencer Kersten tallied the goals for the Solar Bears. Ryan Fanti stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Alexis Gravel.

Monday, January 20 vs. Atlanta Gladiators: 8-5 W

In a wild game that saw Orlando's Jack Adams and Brayden Low record hat tricks and the Solar Bears record a single-game high for goals, the Bears hung on for an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon. Six Solar Bears players recorded multi-point games, including Mark Auk and Ben Carroll, who each recorded three points. Aaron Luchuk, who recorded two assists, became the new Solar Bears all-time leader in points, passing Tristin Langan with his 202nd point in a Solar Bear uniform.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is the new Solar Bears all-time leading points scorer after recording his 202nd point in Monday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.

Ryan Fanti has won six consecutive starts in net.

Kelly Bent leads the ECHL in penalty minutes with 150.

Tyson Feist appeared in his 100th professional game on Saturday at South Carolina.

Spencer Kersten is tied for third in the ECHL in rookie points (35).

Orlando is 11-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

The Solar Bears have won four straight games at home, their longest streak of the 2024-25 season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 23 GP, 13-4-5, .922%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 29 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 15 GP, 7-5-3, .879%

