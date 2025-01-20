Americans Announce a Trade over the Weekend

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade over the weekend sending forward James Hardie to the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations.

"We would like to thank James (Hardie), for his contribution to the Allen Americans organization the last 2 seasons," said Americans Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson. "We wish him success in Wheeling."

James Hardie was acquired last March from the Rapid City Rush. He played in 12 games for the Americans and had 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists). In 28 games this season with Allen he had seven points (2 goals and 5 assists).

The Barrie, Ontario, native who turned 23 years old last Saturday, will join Wheeling later this week.

The Allen Americans are back in action this weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota, as they open a five-game series against the Rapid City Rush, with the first two games in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Games three, four, and five will be in Allen next week.

