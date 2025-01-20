Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Take Five of Six Points over Icemen, 5-3

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (15-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (22-14-2-1), 5-3, at Santander Arena on Monday, January 20th. Goaltender Gage Alexander (2-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 39 shots faced while Jacksonville's goaltender Matt Vernon (14-5-2-1) suffered the loss in goal with 23 saves on 27 shots faced.

Tyler Gratton (10) scored his first of two goals in the game to put Reading up 4:31 into play, 1-0, before the Icemen answered back with a pair of goals from Christopher Brown (12) at 8:46 and Chris Grando (11) at 17:44.

Cam Cook (3) and Austin Master (2) restored Reading's one-goal lead in the second period with goals at 1:05 and 9:45, respectively. Logan Cockerill (10) tied the game for the Icemen 44 seconds into the third period on a cross-crease saucer pass by Olivier Nadeau, 3-3.

During a Jacksonville power play, at 17:05 of the third period, Gratton beat Vernon for his second goal of the game and Reading's fifth shorthanded goal of the season. Ryan Leibold (8) sealed the win for Reading with an empty net goal from center ice at 19:10 of the final frame. With the win, the Royals improved their point streak to five games (4-0-0-1) and all-time record against Jacksonville to 3-1-0-1.

The Royals open a three-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, January 24th at 7:05 PM and Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The road trip concludes against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum. Jacksonville on Monday, January 20th at 12:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.