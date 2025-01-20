Americans Weekly
January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans circles the Wichita Thunder goal
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Panarin Bailey)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-20-7), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped both games last week. The Americans are tied with Rapid City, for last overall in the Mountain Division. Both teams have 27 points. This week the Americans play two games in Rapid City, South Dakota, starting on Friday night. The Americans return home next Wednesday to open a three-game series against the Rush.
Last Week's Record: 0-2
Overall record: 10-20-7
Last Week's Results:
Tuesday, January 14th Tulsa 4 at Allen 3, Final
Wednesday, January 15th Allen 1 at Wichita 4, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, January 24, 2025
Opponent: Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CST
Location: The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Opponent: Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CST
Location: The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Brayden Watts
Assists - (24) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (38) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (13) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (57) Colin Jacobs
Plus/Minus - (+4) Cole Fraser
Shots on Goal - (93) Mark Duarte
Points per game (1.06) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (4) Luke Richardson and Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is eighth overall in scoring with 38 points.
- Brayden Watts is tied for third with 17 power play points.
- Kyly Crnkovic leads the Americans with 24 assists.
- Mark Duarte leads the Americans with 93 shots on goal this season.
- The Americans will play five straight games against the Rapid City Rush.
- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 731 saves.
- Allen is 2-7 in overtime games.
- Allen is 6-8-4 when scoring first.
- Allen's power play ranks eighth overall at 21.2 %.
- The Americans are tied with Cincinnati and Rapid City for the fewest points in the ECHL (27).
- Allen has the fewest home wins this season with three (3-10-4).
- Allen is 17th overall in the ECHL averaging just under 12 penalty minutes per game (11.49).
- Allen is averaging just over two goals per game, which is 25th overall in the league (2.51).
- The Americans are allowing the most shots per game in the league at 39.25.
This Week's Schedule:
Tuesday, January 21st
Practice: 10:30 AM
Wednesday, January 22nd
Practice: 10:30 AM
Thursday, January 23rd
Travel Day to Rapid City, South Dakota
Friday, January 24th
Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CST
Game: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST
Saturday, January 25th
Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CST
Game: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST
Sunday, January 26th
Travel Day
Images from this story
|
Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans circles the Wichita Thunder goal
(Ed Panarin Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Seth Eisele Recognized as ECHL Goalie of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Announce a Trade over the Weekend - Allen Americans
- Royals Sign C.J. Stubbs to SPC - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Stage Impressive 4-3 Comeback Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 14: January 20, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.