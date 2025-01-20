Americans Weekly

January 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans circles the Wichita Thunder goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Panarin Bailey) Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans circles the Wichita Thunder goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Panarin Bailey)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-20-7), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped both games last week. The Americans are tied with Rapid City, for last overall in the Mountain Division. Both teams have 27 points. This week the Americans play two games in Rapid City, South Dakota, starting on Friday night. The Americans return home next Wednesday to open a three-game series against the Rush.

Last Week's Record: 0-2

Overall record: 10-20-7

Last Week's Results:

Tuesday, January 14th Tulsa 4 at Allen 3, Final

Wednesday, January 15th Allen 1 at Wichita 4, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, January 24, 2025

Opponent: Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Opponent: Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Brayden Watts

Assists - (24) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (38) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (13) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (57) Colin Jacobs

Plus/Minus - (+4) Cole Fraser

Shots on Goal - (93) Mark Duarte

Points per game (1.06) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (4) Luke Richardson and Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is eighth overall in scoring with 38 points.

- Brayden Watts is tied for third with 17 power play points.

- Kyly Crnkovic leads the Americans with 24 assists.

- Mark Duarte leads the Americans with 93 shots on goal this season.

- The Americans will play five straight games against the Rapid City Rush.

- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 731 saves.

- Allen is 2-7 in overtime games.

- Allen is 6-8-4 when scoring first.

- Allen's power play ranks eighth overall at 21.2 %.

- The Americans are tied with Cincinnati and Rapid City for the fewest points in the ECHL (27).

- Allen has the fewest home wins this season with three (3-10-4).

- Allen is 17th overall in the ECHL averaging just under 12 penalty minutes per game (11.49).

- Allen is averaging just over two goals per game, which is 25th overall in the league (2.51).

- The Americans are allowing the most shots per game in the league at 39.25.

This Week's Schedule:

Tuesday, January 21st

Practice: 10:30 AM

Wednesday, January 22nd

Practice: 10:30 AM

Thursday, January 23rd

Travel Day to Rapid City, South Dakota

Friday, January 24th

Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CST

Game: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST

Saturday, January 25th

Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CST

Game: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST

Sunday, January 26th

Travel Day

Images from this story



Mark Duarte of the Allen Americans circles the Wichita Thunder goal

(Ed Panarin Bailey)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.