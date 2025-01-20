Stingrays Weekly Report- January 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won all three of their games last week to improve to second place in the South Division standings. They are six points behind the Florida Everblades, who they will host at the North Charleston Coliseum this Friday for the final time this regular season. The theme for Friday's game is Country Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Stingrays bandana giveaway.

On Saturday, the Stingrays will be holding their Coloring For a Cure game presented by SERVPRO, where they will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off in support of the Landon Strong Foundation, which supports people affected by cancer and their families. On Sunday, the Stingrays will host the Reading Royals for the team's annual Mascot Mania game, presented by Chipper Dog BBQ. Cool Ray will be celebrating his 32nd birthday, and mascots from around the Charleston region will be in attendance.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 23-10-2-1 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 17 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-1 W

Kyler Kupka, Connor Moore, Charlie Combs, Andrew Perrott, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 39 saves in the win.

Saturday, January 18 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-2 W

The Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 5-2 on Saturday night in front of 7,555 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum for Military Appreciation Night. Zac Funk (2), Connor Moore, Josh Wilkins, and Austin Magera scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 22 of 24 shots.

Sunday, January 19 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 W

Stingrays defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,000+ fans at the North Charleston Coliseum for the team's Kids Takeover Game. Justin Nachbaur, Kyler Kupka, Charlie Combs, Tyler Weiss, and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 30 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (18)

Assists: Austin Magera (23)

Points: Kyler Kupka (36)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+21)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (117)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)

Wins: Seth Eisele (11)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.927)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 24 vs Florida Everblades | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, January 25 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, January 26 vs Reading Royals | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOME COOKING - The Stingrays are 13-2-2 on home ice and their six game home stand will continue this weekend against three different opponents.

COOL KUPKA: Kyler Kupka has points in six straight games and 13 points in his last nine games. He scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season on Saturday night. He is one of four Stingrays to skate in every game and one of three Stingrays currently averaging a point per game or higher.

