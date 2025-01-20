Stingrays Announce Two Roster Changes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the following roster changes today:

Forward Ryan Hofer has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Forward Zac Funk has been reassigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey

Hofer, 22, is in the second season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington. The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, MB native has tallied seven points (five goals, two assists) in 21 games for the Stingrays this season. He has also skated in four games for the Bears this year.

In 2023-24, Hofer tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 40 AHL games with the Bears. He was a black ace for Hershey during their run to a second consecutive Calder Cup Championship.

Funk, 21, is in his first season of professional hockey. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in five games for the Stingrays this season. The 6-0, 194-pound forward has skated in 13 AHL games for the Bears this season, producing three points (one goal, two assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He signed a three-year NHL contract with Washington in March 2024.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Florida Everblades. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

