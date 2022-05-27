TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 27 vs. Quad Cities
May 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:
Effective Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outfielder Angel Solarte placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List
Left-handed reliever Ryan Och placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List
Effective Friday, May 27, 2022
Right-handed reliever Wen-Hua Sung placed on Covid List at Fort Wayne
Outfielder Agustín Ruiz transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 39)
Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-26) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (16-26)
Friday, May 27 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 22 of 66 | Game 43 of 132
LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Noah Cameron
TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)
LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the River Bandits, 6-2, in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Fort Wayne fell in the front half, by the same score, in the continuation of Wednesday's game that was suspended by rain.
GOODE NIGHT: University of Illinois men's basketball player Luke Goode, a Homestead High School alum from Fort Wayne, is throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before tonight's game. Goode was 1st team all-state with the Spartans on the court, while also excelling in football at quarterback. He won more games than any player in Homestead boy's basketball history.
K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in strikeouts (11.2 per 9 innings). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader.
CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.7 per game). The Bandits have struck out more than anyone else (11.5 per game). On average, teams in the MWL have struck out 9.7 times per game... Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.0 per game)... Individually, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate in the MWL); outfielder Corey Rosier is 9th at 17%. Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked more than they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 6th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).
CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 69 attempted base stealers (36%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 15, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.
ROBERT GASSER: Ranks 9th in the MWL in K/9 (11.9) and K% (31%).
COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (33) and is 2nd in runs (35), 4th in stolen bases (17) 5th in triples (3), and 8th in OBP (.378).
ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (47), 5th in average (.301) and stolen bases (15), 7th in RBIs (27), and 8th in total bases (70). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.
LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in 8 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.
PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: Last Friday the TinCaps hosted a season-high 8,045 fans -- the largest here since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with 2020 lost and limited capacity last season. Saturday's attendance was also a sellout at 7,651 fans.
260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2022
- Standout Infielder Harris Promoted to Double-A - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 27 vs. Quad Cities - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Bonnin Shines as Dragons Split Doubleheader on Thursday at West Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- Keith, Murr Power 'Caps to Split - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Hold off Late Chiefs' Rally Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Lake County Win Season High Third Game in a Row - Lake County Captains
- Fort Wayne and Quad Cities Split Doubleheader - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Four-Run Frames, Four-Pitcher Effort Leads Kernels to Fifth Shutout of 2022 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cedar Rapids Shuts Out Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bandits Split Continuation Doubleheader in Fort Wayne - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 27 vs. Quad Cities
- Fort Wayne and Quad Cities Split Doubleheader
- TinCaps Game Information: May 26 vs. Quad Cities
- Fort Wayne & Quad Cities Suspended by Rain
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 25 vs. Quad Cities