TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 27 vs. Quad Cities

May 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, May 26, 2022

Outfielder Angel Solarte placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Left-handed reliever Ryan Och placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Friday, May 27, 2022

Right-handed reliever Wen-Hua Sung placed on Covid List at Fort Wayne

Outfielder Agustín Ruiz transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 39)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-26) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (16-26)

Friday, May 27 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 22 of 66 | Game 43 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Noah Cameron

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the River Bandits, 6-2, in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Fort Wayne fell in the front half, by the same score, in the continuation of Wednesday's game that was suspended by rain.

GOODE NIGHT: University of Illinois men's basketball player Luke Goode, a Homestead High School alum from Fort Wayne, is throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before tonight's game. Goode was 1st team all-state with the Spartans on the court, while also excelling in football at quarterback. He won more games than any player in Homestead boy's basketball history.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in strikeouts (11.2 per 9 innings). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.7 per game). The Bandits have struck out more than anyone else (11.5 per game). On average, teams in the MWL have struck out 9.7 times per game... Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.0 per game)... Individually, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate in the MWL); outfielder Corey Rosier is 9th at 17%. Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked more than they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 6th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 69 attempted base stealers (36%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 15, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

ROBERT GASSER: Ranks 9th in the MWL in K/9 (11.9) and K% (31%).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (33) and is 2nd in runs (35), 4th in stolen bases (17) 5th in triples (3), and 8th in OBP (.378).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (47), 5th in average (.301) and stolen bases (15), 7th in RBIs (27), and 8th in total bases (70). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in 8 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: Last Friday the TinCaps hosted a season-high 8,045 fans -- the largest here since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with 2020 lost and limited capacity last season. Saturday's attendance was also a sellout at 7,651 fans.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

