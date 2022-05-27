Standout Infielder Harris Promoted to Double-A

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Brett Harris promoted to Double-A Midland

Harris, 23, was drafted by the A's in the seventh round in 2021 from Gonzaga, whom he had led in batting average (.355), OPS (1.027), runs (52), hits (70) and extra-base hits (18) while being honored as the WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-America. Harris then translated that success into being one of the top players in the Midwest League this season, ranking second in the circuit in on-base percentage (.415), third in slugging (.578), third in OPS (.993) and fourth in batting average (.304). Overall in 29 games with the Nuts, he had seven doubles and seven homers while drawing 19 walks compared to only 21 strikeouts. Harris joins utilityman Marty Bechina and pitcher David Leal as Lugnuts to be promoted to Midland this season.

The Lansing Lugnuts (16-25) play a doubleheader today against the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp (14-27) tonight at 6:05 p.m. Eastern / 5:05 p.m. local at ABC Supply Stadium.

