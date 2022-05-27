Captains Hold off Late Chiefs' Rally Thursday

May 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - A three-run fifth inning propelled the Lake County Captains in front Thursday and they held off the surging Chiefs late for a 3-2 win at Dozer Park.

After a one hour and seven minute rain delay, John Beller made his first start of the 2022 season and was dominant early. The crafty left-hander struck out the side in the first and coasted through a scoreless second. He ended up whiffing seven Captains hitters over 3.1 innings.

In the home half of the second, Aaron Antonini got the Chiefs on the board. Antonini mashed his team-leading fifth home run off of Mason Hickman to push Peoria out in front, 1-0.

After Nick Trogrlic-Iverson polished off the rest of the fourth, Lake County broke through in the fifth. With two outs in the inning, Petey Halpin lined a single to left to tie the contest, 1-1. The next batter, Joe Naranjo, tripled to the right center field gap to plate a pair and give Lake County their first lead of the night, 3-1.

With the deficit at two, the back end of the Peoria bullpen kept them in the ballgame. Leonardo Taveras struck out four in two scoreless frames.

After two strikeouts to begin the bottom of the eighth, the Peoria rally started. Mack Chambers worked a nine-pitch walk to reach base. Todd Lott then followed it up with a single to right, chasing Chambers to third. Then, Jacob Buchberger roped a single to make it 3-2. With the go-ahead run on base, Antonini was called out on strikes to keep Lake County in front.

After Andre Granillo twirled a perfect ninth in his High-A debut, the Chiefs again threatened in the ninth. After a walk and a bunt single, Peoria had runners at first and second with nobody out. Lake County closer Cade Smith worked out of the jam to secure the save.

The series continues tomorrow from Dozer Park in Peoria. Dionys Rodriguez will look for his first win of the year on the bump. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.