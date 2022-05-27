Bonnin Shines as Dragons Split Doubleheader on Thursday at West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich.-Bryce Bonnin retired all 16 batters he faced over five and one-third perfect innings and Elly De La Cruz hit a solo home run as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-0 in a suspended game on Thursday night. West Michigan came back to win the regularly-scheduled game, 9-6, breaking a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning of a seven-inning game.

The Dragons finished the night in first place in the Midwest League East Division, four and one-half games ahead of second place Great Lakes.

Game Recap: The first game began Wednesday morning but was suspended with no score in the second inning. When the game resumed on Thursday night, Dragons pitcher Bryce Bonnin was outstanding, working five and one-third innings without allowing a base runner and striking out seven. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz broke the tie with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his seventh homer of the year. The Dragons added four more runs in the seventh to close out the scoring. Rece Hinds delivered a run-scoring single in the inning to make it 2-0. Garrett Wolforth's sacrifice fly brought in a run, and Justice Thompson followed with an RBI double. Nick Quintana added a run-scoring single.

Bonnin (1-1) earned the win as West Michigan collected just two hits.

In the second game, West Michigan jumped ahead 4-1 before the Dragons started back, getting two runs in the third inning on Hinds' run-scoring triple and Mat Nelson's RBI single. West Michigan responded with two runs to again lead by three at 6-3.

But the Dragons again battled back, scoring three runs in the fifth to tie the game. Thompson had an RBI triple in the inning and after a double steal brought in another run, Quintana delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 6-6. West Michigan scored three in the bottom of the sixth off Dragons reliever Jake Stevenson to account for their margin of victory.

Hinds was 4 for 7 in the doubleheader with three runs batted in. De La Cruz was 3 for 7 with a single, double, and homer. Nelson played only the second game but went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

Up Next: The Dragons will battle the Whitecaps in West Michigan on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) will start for Dayton. The series continues Saturday night at 6:35 and Sunday night at 6:00.

The Dragons return home to host the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

