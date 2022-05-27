Lake County Win Season High Third Game in a Row

(PEORIA, IL) - The Lake County Captains (21-20) have taken the first three games of their only series against the Peoria Chiefs (17-25) winning game three by a score of 3-2 on an overcast Thursday night at Dozer Park.

The game was delayed one hour and five minutes, due to rain that poured throughout the day. The Peoria grounds crew worked to make the field playable and did so, with the game commencing at 7:40 p.m. CST.

Peoria took their first lead of the series in the second inning. Aaron Antonini hit a homer to right. It was the only run allowed by Captains starter Mason Hickman. The right-hander allowed only three hits through five completed innings and struck out five including three in a row to end his outing.

Lake County provided the run support in the top of the fifth. After having only two baserunners through the first four innings, the Captains posted three runs on three hits. All three runs came with two outs.

With runners on the corners, Petey Halpin smacked a ball to left field for an RBI single. Joe Naranjo followed Halpin and with Korey Holland on second and Halpin on first, Naranjo struck a ball into the right-center field gap, clearing the bases with a two-run triple.

In the last four innings, Lake County's bullpen went to work. Matt Turner tossed two scoreless innings, stranding two runners on in the sixth and plowing through the Chiefs 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Raymond Burgos got the eighth and struck out the first two batters faced. Peoria showed fight, with a walk and single. Cade Smith then entered to try and get his second four-out save of the season. Jacob Buchburger for the Chiefs lined a ball into right field to plate a run and bring the score to 3-2. Smith would bounce back getting Aaron Antonini looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Smith once again navigated through trouble. After a leadoff walk by Thomas Francisco, Francisco Hernadez placed a bunt down the third base line to put two on. Smith would strikeout the next batter, and then Tommy Jew who pinch ran for the lead runner in Francisco attempted to steal third.

Micael Ramirez zipped a ball down to third and Gabriel Rodriguez tagged out Jew before he slid into third. Smith would secure win number three with strikeout number three.

Lake County faces Peoria looking to secure a series win tomorrow Friday, May 27th. First pitch is at 7:35 p.m EST. Gavin Williams gets the start for the Captains and Dionys Rodriguez for the Chiefs.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

