Captains' Pen Pins Chiefs 3-2

May 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(PEORIA, IL) - The Lake County Captains (22-20) pitching once again came to play in Peoria beating the Peoria Chiefs (17-26), 3-2 on an overcast Friday evening at Dozer Park. The Captains have now won a season-high four in a row.

Lake County posted a run in the second inning, the lone run until the ninth inning. Petey Halpin singled to lead off the inning. Raynel Delgado bunted and a misplay by the pitcher thrusted runners on the corners. Gabriel Rodriguez followed and lined a ball to the shortstop. In an attempt for a double play, a throw came to first but the ball ricocheted off Delgado and towards the Peoria dugout to plate Halpin.

Gavin Williams earned the start and dominated through three innings. The right-hander struck out five Chiefs and allowed only one hit. Entering the fourth, Peoria led off with a base hit.

Following two more K's from Williams, Aaron Antonini sliced a comebacker back which smacked off Williams left forearm. The Fayetteville, North Carolina native removed himself from the contest and did not return. Alaska Abney finished the inning with a strikeout.

The bullpens of both teams kept the score stagnant at 1-0. Abney would pitch the fifth, a 1-2-3 inning, while Damon Casetta-Stubbs through three scoreless innings allowed only three base runners. Abney and Casetta-Stubbs last six innings pitched have been scoreless.

In the ninth, Lake County added some cushion. With two runners in scoring position and one out, Mike Amditis knocked a single to left field, bringing across both runners and making the score 3-0.

The Chiefs weren't without fight. After a leadoff single, Jacob Buchberger drilled a triple to right-center field scoring their first run. A groundout to second, pulled the score to 3-2. Zach Hart, then buckled down and forced a groundout and strikeout to end the game.

Lake County looks for a fifth consecutive win against Peoria win tomorrow Saturday, May 28th. First pitch is at 7:35 p.m EST.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

