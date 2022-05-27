Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday

Friday, May 27, 2022 l Game # 42

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (28-13) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-23)

RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) vs. RH Dylan Smith (4-3, 3.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 7, West Michigan 2.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Current Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 2, West Michigan 1. The Dragons are batting .294 as a team while averaging 7.0 runs per game. They have hit one home run and stolen six bases. They have a team ERA of 3.75. They do not have an error.

Last Game: Thursday: Suspended Game: Dayton 5, West Michigan 0. Game 2: West Michigan 9, Dayton 6. In the first game, which started Wednesday morning, Bryce Bonnin retired all 16 batters he faced as the Dragons picked up their sixth shutout win of the year, allowing only two hits in a nine-inning game played in two hours, one minute. In game two, West Michigan broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the sixth. This was the first game in 2022 in which the Dragons scored first but lost.

Team Notes

The Dragons 28-13 record is tied for third best of all Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons have approached their highest point above .500 over the last several seasons and currently sit 15 games over. They have climbed to 17 games above .500 for one day since 2011, when they were 30-13 on May 21, 2017. Previous to 2017, the last time they were 17 games over .500 came at the end of the 2011 season, when they were 26 games over at 83-57.

In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.469),

on-base percentage (.348), and OPS (.817).

The Dragons starting pitcher ERA in May is 2.93 (92 IP, 30 ER).

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 21-1 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 10-3 in one-run games; 17-4 in games decided by two or less.

Dayton leads the MWL in home runs with 48, five more than Quad Cities.

Player Notes

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 60, ranking tied for seventh in all Minor League Baseball. In three of Phillips' last four starts, he has gone six innings and allowed a total of one earned run combined in those 18 innings. Since April 28, Phillips has made four starts, posting a 1.64 ERA (22 innings, 12 hits, 4 walks, 39 strikeouts, .158 opponent's batting average).

Joe Boyle leads all Minor League Baseball in ERA (0.53) and opponent's batting average (.058). He has made seven starts covering 33.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 56, 31 SO). Opponents are 2 for 44 against Boyle with men on base and 1 for 20 with men in scoring position. Boyle has allowed a total of one hit in four road starts.

Alex McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball (over 800 qualified hitters) in slugging percentage (.798). McGarry leads the Midwest League in OPS (1.173) and extra base hits (23) while ranking second in home runs (11), second in runs batted in (32), and second in batting average (.338)...McGarry has 23 extra base hits in 29 games, an average of .79 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007)...McGarry over his last nine games is batting .455 with 10 extra base hits including three home runs.

Rece Hinds is batting .400 with three home runs over his last 16 games.

Allan Cerda is batting .353 with four home runs over his last 10 games.

The Dragons roster includes 13 players selected in the first five rounds of the draft and 11 of the Reds top 27 prospects (MLB.com).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (4-3, 3.00)

Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-1, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Ty Madden (2-3, 4.32)

Sunday, May 29 (6:00 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-1, 4.18)

