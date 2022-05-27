Keith, Murr Power 'Caps to Split

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rebounded from a 5-0 shutout loss with a 9-6 seven-inning victory over the Dayton Dragons in the nightcap Thursday at LMCU Ballpark in a split of an unconventional doubleheader in front of nearly 5,000 fans at LMCU Ballpark.

After managing only three hits in the first game, the 'Caps responded with multi-RBI performances from Colt Keith, Austin Murr, and Wenceel Perez, including a strong showing from the bullpen, powering them to the victory.

The first game - a continuation of the Wednesday contest suspended in the bottom of the second inning was dominated by Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin. The righty silenced the Whitecaps, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as Elly De La Cruz blasted a solo home run in the fourth to put Dayton on top 1-0. The Dragons added four runs in the seventh inning - highlighted by a Justice Thompson RBI-double to increase the lead to 5-0. The Whitecaps advanced a runner to third in the final two innings but couldn't capitalize, as Jake Gilbert and Carson Rudd combined for two shutout innings to secure the 5-0 victory.

Dayton scored first in the second game as Rece Hinds roped an RBI-single to push in front 1-0. Bryce Tassin got the start for the Whitecaps, punching out six hitters through 2.2 innings pitched as the 'Caps struck for four runs in the second - featuring a two-run double from Perez - retaking the lead 4-1. Rece Hinds and Mat Nelson slimmed the Whitecaps lead with individual RBIs in the third inning before Colt Keith blasted a towering two-run homer to extend the advantage to 6-3. Thompson opened the fifth inning with an RBI-Triple before a double-steal, and an RBI single from Nick Quintana evened the game at 6-6. In the sixth, with two outs and two runners on, Austin Murr cracked a two-run double before Ben Malgeri added an RBI to retake the 9-6 lead. The Dragons threatened in the seventh but didn't capitalize as Angel Reyes slammed the door on a 9-6 victory.

In the first game, Bonnin (1-1) collects his first win as a Dragon as Carlos Guzman (1-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing five earned runs through five innings pitched. Whitecaps reliever Andrew Magno (1-0) picks up his first win throwing one shutout inning with two punchouts, as Angel Reyes gets his first save with a shutout ninth inning. Meanwhile, Dragons reliever Jake Stevenson (1-1) suffers his first loss, allowing three runs through just 1.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps enjoyed more base hits in the fourth inning of the third game (4) than they enjoyed through the combined first two games of the series (3). The Whitecaps improve to 19-23 as the Dragons fall to 28-13.

