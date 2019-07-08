TinCaps Game Notes: July 8 at Great Lakes (Game 86)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-11, 39-46) @ Great Lakes Loons (7-10, 50-34)

LHP Joey Cantillo (No. 29 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Stephen Kolek

Monday, July 8 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 86 / 138)

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: The TinCaps beat the Loons for the second straight day on Sunday, scoring the game's final three runs in a 3-2 victory on a sunny afternoon at Dow Diamond. Michael Curry smacked a two-run home run, and the 'Caps bullpen combined for six shutout innings on the road to victory.

CANTILLO IS A BEAST: In the MWL, Joey Cantillo has the lowest ERA (1.83), average against (.158), WHIP (0.81), FIP (2.08) & xFIP (2.44)... highest K/9 (11.74) & K% (34%)... best K-BB% (27%)... 2nd lowest HR/9 (0.26)... 3rd best K/BB (5.00)... 4th highest swinging miss% (14%)... and the 8th lowest BB/9 (2.35)

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE: Three former TinCaps took part in the Futures Game played at Cleveland's Progressive Field on Sunday as part of the MLB All-Star festivities. 2017 TinCap Adrian Morejon and 2018 TinCaps MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino each recorded scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the NL Futures Team. Patino particularly shined, tossing a hitless and scoreless final 1.2 innings with a game-high 3 strikeouts. The contest ended in a 2-2 tie.

THEY SAY IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY: TinCaps outfielder Grant Little celebrates his 22nd birthday today, the latest in a string of Fort Wayne players blowing out the birthday candles . Michael Curry turned 22 on the 4th of July, while Austin Smith turns 23 on Tuesday (the 9th) and Dwanya Williams-Sutton turns 22 on Wednesday (the 10th).

ANOTHER ONE: Brandon Komar made his first start of the season with Fort Wayne on Sunday, the 10th different TinCaps starting pitcher this season. He's also the 41st player to appear for the 'Caps in 2019 (now 17 position players + 24 pitchers).

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano is tied for the 2nd lowest K% (9.8%) and has the 3rd lowest swinging strike % (4.6%) in the MWL. Tucu's bat control has been particularly noteworthy as of late. The 19-year-old has struck out just 3 times in his last 9 games (38 AB) while slashing .342/.381/.368 with 5 RBIs.

LITTLE PLAYING BIG: Outfielder Grant Little tied a career-high with 4 hits on Saturday. His only other 4-hit game as a pro came on May 20 against South Bend. After a pair of doubles Saturday, Little has 7 doubles in 15 second-half games. (He had 7 doubles in 48 games before the All-Star break.)

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 4 homers over his last 23 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season...His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 10th in the MWL... 23% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 6th highest LD% in the league.

CATCHING UP: After starting the season 0-for-18 at the plate, catcher Juan Fernandez is 34-for-101 (.337). Fernandez has hits in 4 consecutive games (since June 30), going 6-for-15 with five RBIs during that time.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (18%) and tied for 7th in stolen bases with 17.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.07). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: Fort Wayne's bullpen has been lights out the last 2 games, tossing 10.0 scoreless innings with just 3 hits allowed and 9 strikeouts.

