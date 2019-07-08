Kernels Extend Streak on Miraculous Monday
July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
DAVENPORT, IOWA - A four-run ninth inning lifted the Cedar Rapids Kernels from the jaws of defeat to an eighth consecutive victory in Monday's 6-5 triumph against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Cedar Rapids (12-6, 51-37) swept its three-game series at Quad Cities (10-7, 53-30) to close a brief road swing.
The Kernels trailed for most of the game starting with a 2-0 deficit through three frames. Ramiro Rodriguez led off the first inning by hitting his first River Bandits home run of the year. In the third inning, Grae Kessinger's two-out single drove in Rodriguez and secured a two-run edge.
Cedar Rapids pulled even, 2-2, on Ricky De La Torre's two-run single during the top of the fourth, but Quad Cities quickly regained the lead. Alex McKenna collected his first home run this season within the home half of the fourth. Cesar Salazar delivered a two-out, two-run double in the seventh and stretched the lead to 5-2 in the seventh.
Tyler Webb once again delivered the final blow in the latest comeback from the "Cardiac Kernels". Cedar Rapids loaded the bases for Gabe Snyder, and he drew a one-out walk that forced in De La Torre. A wild pitch to Wander Javier allowed Jacob Pearson to score and bring the Kernels within a run. Following a strikeout, Webb produced a full-count, two-out, two-run single with Gilberto Celestino and Snyder coming home for a 6-5 Cedar Rapids advantage.
J.T. Perez (1-0) and Jose Martinez each pitched perfect innings to earn the win and the save, respectively. Perez registered strikeouts to bookend the bottom of the eighth. Martinez, who led the 2018 Kernels with seven saves, tallied his first save of 2019 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Layne Henderson (0-1) suffered his first loss and a blown save within the series finale. He allowed two inherited runners to score and gave up two runs of his own in the top of the ninth.
Up next, Cedar Rapids will start a six-game homestand Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. by playing the Great Lakes Loons in the opener of a three-game series. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Tyler Palm (1-4, 4.35) and Loons right-hander Jose Martinez (5-1, 3.34). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.
The Kernels host Hall of Fame/Alumni Night for Wednesday's opener. Former Cedar Rapids baseball players and the members of the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 will be recognized prior to the game.
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
