Dragons Notes for Monday

Monday, July 8, 2019 l Game # 18 (88)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (10-7, 47-38) at Dayton Dragons (6-11, 35-52)

LH Brendon Little (0-1, 5.40) vs. RH Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a three-game series. Current Series: Cubs 2, Dragons 0.

Last Game: Sunday: South Bend 10, Dayton 0. The Cubs scored eight runs over the middle three innings and shutout the Dragons for the second straight game. Bren Spillane led a seven-hit Dayton attack with a double, single, and walk. The Dragons committed four errors.

Individual Notes

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (17 G) have included Bren Spillane (.333, 5 doubles); Mariel Bautista (.304, 2 doubles); Pabel Manzanero (.297, 7 doubles, 2 HR, .500 slg. pct.); Brian Rey (.286, 3 doubles, 9 RBI).

Bren Spillane over his last eight games is batting .407 (11 for 27).

Brian Rey is batting .310 over his last 21 games to raise his batting average to .287.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .304 in 13 games since returning from the injured list. He was out for 31 days with a shoulder injury.

The Dragons have two pitchers who could be strong contenders for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June. They are:

Ricky Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg.

Connor Bennett in June: 9 G, 2-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 15 SO, .114 Opp. Avg.

Salinas over his last six starts is 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA (31.1 IP, 4 ER).

Bennett has not been scored upon over his last 12 appearances covering 13.2 IP. For the year, he leads the MWL in saves with 12 and appearances with 32.

Matt Pidich over his last 15 games: 1.29 ERA, 28 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 27 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 9: Do Not Play

Wednesday, July 10 (7:00 p.m.): Wisconsin RH Adam Hill (6-5, 3.78) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.75)

Thursday, July 11 (7:00 p.m.): Wisconsin RH Max Lazar (2-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-7, 4.91)

Friday, July 12 (7:08 p.m.): Wisconsin RH Logan Gillaspie (2-5, 3.93) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-6, 4.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

