Walters Deals in LumberKings Series Winner

GENEVA, IL - Jake Walters earned the first win of his professional career and the Clinton LumberKings early offense held up for a 4-2 triumph over the Kane County Cougars on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The LumberKings (12-6, 45-42) broke out for early offense that held up against the Cougars (12-6, 47-40) lone rally of the game.

Clinton pushed across the game's first run in the top of the second inning with a two-run rally against Cougars starter Jackson Goddard. Thomas Jones tripled home the first run with two out in the inning on a fly ball to right center that split the outfielders and rolled to the wall. Three pitches later, Marcos River singled to right to chase home Jones and give Clinton a lead they would not relinquish.

Goddard (4-3) was given the loss for Kane County with a 3.2 inning outing in which he allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits while walking three and striking out three.

In the top of the third, the LumberKings added to their lead. Christopher Torres singled to open the inning, breaking an 0-for-26 skid at the plate, and moved to third on a combination sacrifice bunt and wild pitch. Bubba Hollins then scored him from third with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The lead then ballooned to four when Clinton plated their final run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Davis Bradshaw singled to lead-off and then scored on a Peyton Burdick RBI double to right field.

The run support was more than enough for Jake Walters (1-3) who turned in a strong 6.2 inning performance. He allowed no runs while surrendering just two hits - walking five and striking out seven.

Kane County's only runs of the game came in the bottom of the eighth inning. After the first batters of the inning reached, Jose Herrera doubled to right to bring home a pair of runs that cut the Clinton lead to two.

Elkin Alcala was then brought in and retired all six of the Cougars batters he faced to preserve the win and earn his third save of the year.

