Chiefs Score Four in Third Inning But Lose

July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Burlington, IA - The Peoria Chiefs scored four runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead but ultimately lost to the Burlington Bees on Monday. Catcher Ivan Herrera doubled home two runs in the fourth and finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored as the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

With the game scoreless in the third, Josh Shaw led off with a double to left field and Brandon Riley drew a one-out walk. Herrera just missed his seventh homer of the season as his fly ball banged off the wall in left-center for a two-run double. Brendan Donovan followed with a single to left to plate Herrera for a 3-0 lead and Donovan took second on an error by Jordyn Adams on the play. With two on base and one out, Burlington's second baseman Justin Jones dropped a pop up in the outfield allowing Bryce Denton to reach. As Donovan took off for third, Jones threw wild allowing Donovan to score for the 4-0 Chiefs lead.

The Chiefs return home Wednesday, July 10 for a six-game homestand and the series against Lansing starts with Peanut Free Night and a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday Night. The first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Dwight Schrute Recyclops Bobblehead on Sitcom Night Thursday, July 11 which is also a Thirsty Thursday. Friday, July 12 is Distillers Night with Peoria Distillers jersey auction, post-game fireworks, dueling pianos from Spanky Entertainment and the first 1000 fans 21 and over get a Distillers Mason Jar presented by Obed & Isaac's. Saturday, July 13 is Margaritaville Night with post-game fireworks and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Chiefs bucket hat courtesy of Stratus Networks. Also on Saturday the first 500 fans get TOPPS baseball cards and there will be a raffle/auction for a Joe Torre HOF signed baseball from the Safe At Home Foundation. Sunday, July 14 is a 5:05 p.m. start with Tiaras/Wand and Pirate Swords giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under plus appearances by Princesses & Pirates from A Royal Remembrance for Princess and Pirate Night. Monday, July 15 is an 11:05 a.m. game with Splash Day and half-price tickets.

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.