Chiefs Score Four in Third Inning But Lose
July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Burlington, IA - The Peoria Chiefs scored four runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead but ultimately lost to the Burlington Bees on Monday. Catcher Ivan Herrera doubled home two runs in the fourth and finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored as the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.
With the game scoreless in the third, Josh Shaw led off with a double to left field and Brandon Riley drew a one-out walk. Herrera just missed his seventh homer of the season as his fly ball banged off the wall in left-center for a two-run double. Brendan Donovan followed with a single to left to plate Herrera for a 3-0 lead and Donovan took second on an error by Jordyn Adams on the play. With two on base and one out, Burlington's second baseman Justin Jones dropped a pop up in the outfield allowing Bryce Denton to reach. As Donovan took off for third, Jones threw wild allowing Donovan to score for the 4-0 Chiefs lead.
The Chiefs return home Wednesday, July 10 for a six-game homestand and the series against Lansing starts with Peanut Free Night and a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday Night. The first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Dwight Schrute Recyclops Bobblehead on Sitcom Night Thursday, July 11 which is also a Thirsty Thursday. Friday, July 12 is Distillers Night with Peoria Distillers jersey auction, post-game fireworks, dueling pianos from Spanky Entertainment and the first 1000 fans 21 and over get a Distillers Mason Jar presented by Obed & Isaac's. Saturday, July 13 is Margaritaville Night with post-game fireworks and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Chiefs bucket hat courtesy of Stratus Networks. Also on Saturday the first 500 fans get TOPPS baseball cards and there will be a raffle/auction for a Joe Torre HOF signed baseball from the Safe At Home Foundation. Sunday, July 14 is a 5:05 p.m. start with Tiaras/Wand and Pirate Swords giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under plus appearances by Princesses & Pirates from A Royal Remembrance for Princess and Pirate Night. Monday, July 15 is an 11:05 a.m. game with Splash Day and half-price tickets.
Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.
