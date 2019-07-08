Yeltsin Encarnacion rejoins Kernels from Rochester

July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Yeltsin Encarnacion will rejoin the Kernels from triple-A Rochester. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Encarnacion played in one game for the Red Wings, going 3-3 with a run scored on July 7 at Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He has played in 64 games for the Kernels this season, batting .258 (59-229) with a HR and 17 RBI. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on February 23, 2015.

Encarnacion is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game at Quad Cities. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list and one player on the temporary inactive list.

The Kernels wrap up a three-game commuter series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:35 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 10th to open a six-game home stand against Great Lakes and Lansing that continues through Monday, July 15th.

Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2019

