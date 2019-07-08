Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are looking for their fifth sweep of the season and their third-straight win. With a win today, it would also mark the second sweep of West Michigan this season, with the other happening June 7-10 in a four-game series against the Whitecap.

About Yesterday... In the second game of the series against West Michigan, the Bowling Green Hot Rods found offense much harder to come by than the night before. The game was scoreless into the bottom of the third inning, when the Hot Rods mounted a rally. After a pair of walks, Osmy Gregorio dropped a two-out single into left-center field which scored Nate Soria for the first run of the contest. A couple innings later, the Hot Rods added to the lead when Soria sliced a triple to right-center with one out, then scored on Ford Proctor's sacrifice fly to give BG a 2-0 lead. Bowling Green starter Easton McGee was dominant, but the Whitecaps finally got to him in the sixth, scoring a run on two hits and two errors to halve the lead. In the seventh, McGee surrendered a solo homer to Parker Meadows to tie the game. The game remained deadlocked into the bottom of the ninth when Kevin Santiago singled with one out, then moved to second on a wild pitch. After a flyout, West Michigan intentionally walked Proctor, setting the stage for Gregorio, who rolled a single up the middle to bring in Santiago for the walk-off, 3-2 win.

Late Game Magic... Yesterday marked Bowling Green's fifth walk-off win of the season and their third in the last seven home games. In just 43 home games, the Hot Rods already have more walk-off wins than the entire 2018 season, when they walked off on four occasions. For the entire season, Bowling Green has been exceptional when they strike the final blow, going 24-9 when scoring the final run of the game. The exceptional performance late in games has also been reflected by the fact that Bowling Green has entered the eighth inning tied or leading on 58 occasions (most in the league), winning 51 of those games. Additionally, the Hot Rods improved to 44-4 (the most wins in the Midwest League) in games where they are tied or leading entering the ninth inning.

Osmy (Still) On A Roll... A day off on Saturday did nothing to cool off the hottest hitter in the Bowling Green lineup. Osmy Gregorio picked up right where he left off, extending his hitting streak to nine games with his third consecutive three-hit performance. Additionally, Gregorio drove in two of the three runs scored by Bowling Green on Sunday. Over his nine-game stretch, Gregorio is 17-for-33 (.515) with two doubles, four RBI, and six runs scored. His hot streak has raised his batting average from .152 to .201, raising his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 12.

Nate is Great... While Osmy Gregorio provided the heroics, one unsung hero in Sunday's win was catcher Nate Soria. Appearing in just his third game of the season and just the tenth of his professional career, was a major part of two early rallies. He drew a third-inning walk and scored the first run of the game, then tripled in the fifth before scoring again. The triple was just the second hit of his career and his first extra-base hit. All told, Soria reached base three times (adding a second walk) in the game, matching his entire career total entering Sunday.

Peggy's Back on Track... After some bumps in June, Joel Peguero has righted the ship once the calendar flipped to July. On the first day of the month, Peguero worked around three hits to nail down his seventh save of the year, but on Sunday, he turned in one of his most dominant outings of the season, setting down all six batters he faced while striking out three and not allowing a single ball to be hit out of the infield. After allowing six runs over 10.0 innings in June, Peguero has now started July with four scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 2.25.

Yesterday's Notes... This was Bowling Green's fifth walk-off win of the season and second against West Michigan...Gregorio extended his hitting streak to nine games...He also collected his 13th multi-hit game and his third-consecutive three-hit contest...Gregorio picked up his sixth multi-RBI game...Soria collected his second career hit and first career extra-base hit...Betts homered for the second-straight night...The Hot Rods have been issued four intentional passes this season, two to Proctor...McGee worked 7.0 innings for the third time this season (and career)...The Hot Rods are 29-14 at home...They're 42-24 against right-handed starters in 2019...Bowling Green is 16-5 in day games...BG is 38-7 when they out-hit their opponents...Bowling Green is also 37-14 when scoring first...

