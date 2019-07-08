South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Included in this homestand is a special, post-game firework display immediately following Saturday's matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits. A 1 p.m. game on Monday, July 15 brings together those in day camps and summer camps. That same day game also hosts the next Dog Day Monday- a chance to bring your favorite pup to the ballpark.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Kane County Cougars, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Black and White Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs baseball cap

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game.

Thursday, July 11, vs Kane County Cougars, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Friday, July 12, vs Kane County Cougars, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Home Run for Life: A patient from Beacon Children's Hospital will be honored and run the bases during the game

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Saturday, July 13, vs Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Margaritaville Night: Hawaiian shirts are encouraged

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Sunday, July 14, vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Black and White Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs baseball cap

Dino Day: Dinosaurs will walk the concourse at Four Winds Field; young fans can visit the "Dino-Dig" to look for dinosaurs

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pre-game autograph session. (Note: All Sundae FUNday autograph sessions will now be held prior to first pitch.)

Monday, July 15, vs Quad Cities River Bandits, 1:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Dog Day Monday: Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the park and enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts and popcorn. Free Toyota Fun Zone wrist bands for kids 12 and under

Camp Day: Join the South Bend Cubs for a special afternoon game to welcome day and summer camps

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

