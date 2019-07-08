Cantillo Is No Kolek
July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Entering Monday night's game, the Great Lakes Loons were attempting to avoid being swept for just the second time this season. They were also facing the reigning Midwest League Player of the Month. Neither of those things seemed to affect the Loons en route to a 3-0 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Dow Diamond.
Joey Cantillo is one of the San Diego Padres top prospects and came into the game with a 6-2 record and a 1.83 ERA. He allowed one run the entire month of June pitching for the TinCaps. But, the Loons jumped on him early scoring two runs in the 1st inning and another in the 5th to aid in the exceptional pitching performance.
Stephen Kolek (W, 6-5) turned in six scoreless innings allowing just three baserunners (two hits, 1 HBP) all night. It was the first start this year that Kolek did not allow a run, and the second in which he didn't allow an earned run. Zach Willeman was equally up to the task not allowing a run over the final three frames to pick up the nine-out save.
Dillon Paulson went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his 11-game hitting streak. Luke Heyer also had a two-hit performance while Chris Roller, Jacob Amaya and Jair Camargo all had doubles.
The Loons now head into an off day on Tuesday before their 2nd half Western Division road trip to visit the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Peoria Chiefs begins on Wednesday.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Cantillo Is No Kolek
