Captains Trio Blank Lugnuts

(Eastlake, OH) - Alex Royalty, Luis Araujo and Skylar Arias combined to shut out the Lansing Lugnuts (9-9, 41-46) on Monday night at Classic Park. The Lake County Captains (11-7, 51-36) won a pitcher's duel, 2-0, to avoid a three-game sweep.

Royalty (5-4) blanked the Lugnuts over six innings and earned the win. The starter held Lansing to three hits, walked one, hit two batters and struck out four.

Royalty also got some defensive help. He ended the first and third innings on line drive double plays. In the first, Jake Brodt lined out to Daniel Schneemann and the second baseman doubled Griffin Conine off of first. In the third, Gabriel Moreno hit a screaming liner up the middle that Royalty snagged and whipped to third to double up Lantigua. Royalty also struck out back-to-back men to strand two runners in scoring position in the fourth. In the fifth, Ruben Cardenas made a sliding catch down the right field line on a sinking fly ball by Moreno that ended the inning and stranded a runner on second.

Araujo spun a dominant, one-two-three seventh inning in support of Royalty. Arias then notched his third save with two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth. The lefty allowed just one baserunner, hitting Brodt with a pitch in the ninth, and struck out three.

Lake County scored the game's first run in the fourth on an RBI single by Jesse Berardi that plated Jose Fermin. Bo Naylor blasted the first pitch of the eighth inning over the right-centerfield wall for the Captains' other run.

Eric Pardinho took a tough-luck loss for Lansing. The 18-year old right-hander retired the first eight men he faced and scattered just four hits over five innings. Pardinho (0-1) allowed one run, walked one and struck out four.

