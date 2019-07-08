Cougars Lose Rubber Game to LumberKings
July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (47-40, 12-6) didn't muster a run until the 8th inning in a 4-2 loss to the Clinton LumberKings (45-42, 12-6) on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The loss drops the Cougars into a first-place tie with the LumberKings.
Clinton collected its first extra-base hit of the series in the second inning. J.D. Osborne doubled and came around to score on Thomas Jones' triple. The LumberKings went up by two runs on Marcos Rivera's RBI single. Clinton tacked on in the third on Bubba Hollins' sacrifice fly.
Cougar starting pitcher Jackson Goddard (4-3) concluded his day after 3.2 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. His mound opponent, Jake Walters (1-3), twirled 6.2 innings of shutout ball, yielding two hits with five walks and six strikeouts in a winning effort.
Clinton grabbed their fourth run in the fifth inning of Andy Toelken. Peyton Burdick's RBI double made it 4-0. The Cougars clawed back into the game on Jose Herrera's two-run double in the eighth, but got no closer. Elkin Alcala (3) retired all six batters he saw to earn the save.
The Cougars have the day off Tuesday before beginning a six-game Eastern Division road trip to South Bend and West Michigan. First pitch in South Bend is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Cougars Lose Rubber Game to LumberKings - Kane County Cougars
- Walters Deals in LumberKings Series Winner - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Rank Among Top 25 in Minor League Baseball Sales - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 8 at Great Lakes (Game 86) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Snappers Break Rattlers with Twenty Hits - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Snappers Smash 20 hits in 11-2 victory over Timber Rattlers - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Host Public Safety Day on Sunday, July 14 - Dayton Dragons
- Another Sweep in Bowling Green - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wilson's HR, Sampen's Pitching Pace 5-3 Win to Earn Sweep - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Win Second Straight over Chiefs, 5-3 - Burlington Bees
- Andrew Cabezas Named MWL Pitcher of the Week - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Yeltsin Encarnacion rejoins Kernels from Rochester - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.