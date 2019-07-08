Cougars Lose Rubber Game to LumberKings

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (47-40, 12-6) didn't muster a run until the 8th inning in a 4-2 loss to the Clinton LumberKings (45-42, 12-6) on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The loss drops the Cougars into a first-place tie with the LumberKings.

Clinton collected its first extra-base hit of the series in the second inning. J.D. Osborne doubled and came around to score on Thomas Jones' triple. The LumberKings went up by two runs on Marcos Rivera's RBI single. Clinton tacked on in the third on Bubba Hollins' sacrifice fly.

Cougar starting pitcher Jackson Goddard (4-3) concluded his day after 3.2 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. His mound opponent, Jake Walters (1-3), twirled 6.2 innings of shutout ball, yielding two hits with five walks and six strikeouts in a winning effort.

Clinton grabbed their fourth run in the fifth inning of Andy Toelken. Peyton Burdick's RBI double made it 4-0. The Cougars clawed back into the game on Jose Herrera's two-run double in the eighth, but got no closer. Elkin Alcala (3) retired all six batters he saw to earn the save.

The Cougars have the day off Tuesday before beginning a six-game Eastern Division road trip to South Bend and West Michigan. First pitch in South Bend is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

