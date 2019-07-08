Andrew Cabezas Named MWL Pitcher of the Week

July 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Midwest League and MiLB.com announced today that Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending July 7th.

Cabezas threw a complete game, one hit shutout in a 3-0 Kernels win at Quad Cities on July 6th where he walked one and struck out seven with two hit batters. He was selected by the Twins in the 18th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami (FL).

This is the second time this season Cabezas has earned MWL weekly honors. Alek Thomas of Kane County was named the MWL Player of the week for the same period.

The Kernels wrap up a three-game commuter series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:35 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 10th to open a six-game home stand against Great Lakes and Lansing that continues through Monday, July 15th.

