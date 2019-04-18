TinCaps Game Notes: April 18 vs. West Michigan

April 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-6) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (5-8)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Thursday, April 18 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - 7:05 PM (Game 15 / 140)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 4-3, in the final game of a six-game road trip. Agustin Ruiz went 2-for-3 (his sixth multi-hit game of the season), Lee Solomon tripled in a 2-for-3 night at the plate (his first multi-hit game this season), and Efraín Contreras tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out six in his start.

ALMANZAR'S TURNAROUND: In 63 games with the TinCaps in 2018, fielder Luis Almanzar, at the age of 18, slashed .176/.257/.249 with 2 home runs and 16 RBIs. Through his first 12 games of 2019, at age 19, Almanzar leads all TinCaps with 3 homers and is tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs. The native of the Dominican Republic also ranks in the top ten in the Midwest League in both home runs and RBIs.

FIRST FOR FERNANDEZ: Catcher/first baseman Juan Fernandez started the season 0-for-18. He finally ripped a single in the 8th inning on Tuesday and followed it up with an RBI double on Wednesday. His start this season has come in stark contrast to 2018 with the TinCaps when he singled on Opening Day and reached base safely in each of his first 21 games.

FIRST AT SECOND: Lee Solomon made his first start of the season at second base last night. Solomon has started 10 games at first base this year. A year ago as a rookie, he started 19 games at second base, 13 at first, 6 at third, and 1 in right field. In college at Lipscomb, Solomon played primarily second.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs scored with 71, averaging 5.1 per game. The 'Caps also lead the league in RBIs (63).

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is tied for the MWL lead in strikeouts with 22... Infielder Tucupita Marcano is tied for 9th in Runs (9)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 3rd in Hits (16)...Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for 9th in Runs (9)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is tied for 3rd in RBIs (12) & 6th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is 2nd in Stolen Bases (6), tied for 2nd in Runs (10) & tied for 6th in Hits (15)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 3rd in RBIs (12)...Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 9th in Runs (9).

STREAKING: Prior to last night's 0-for-5 performance, outfielder Grant Little had reached base in all 11 games he'd played in this season. Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is 11-for-11 on the year in games reaching base, while outfielder Agustin Ruiz had his 10-game on-base streak end Tuesday night.

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. His win total now stands at 202. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.