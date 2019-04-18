Cougars Take Series Finale from Bees in 5-4 Comeback

After winning five of their nine victories by coming from behind, the Bees saw the other side of the coin on get away day Wednesday. Kane County came back with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Burlington 5-4, and salvage one game from the three- game set.

Bees pitching was on cruise control from the second inning on, giving up just one hit and two walks from the second through the eighth. Mayky Perez, who had not allowed a run in his previous three appearances, threw the eighth in relief and opened the ninth with a chance for his second save. He induced a groundout, then walked the next two batters. He then gave up a single to load the bases.

Burlington went to the bullpen again, bringing in Ben Morrison. Morrison had allowed no runs, and just one hit in his previous four appearances. He could not save this one however, giving up a two- run double to tie it, and a game-winning RBI single. Cougars walk it off. Perez, responsible for all three runners who scored, took the loss.

Infielder Livan Soto and Outfielder Francisco De Valle had big days at the plate for Burlington. Soto was 4-5 with and RBI and a stolen base, spraying two singles to center, one to right and one to left. Del Valle had two doubles on a 3-4 day, with an RBI and a run scored.

