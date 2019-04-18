Whitecaps and TinCaps Postponed

FORT WAYNE, IN - Thursday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Thursday's game is tentatively scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:05 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests.

The rainout marks the second time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed during the 2019 season, as the first came last Sunday in a game scheduled against the Great Lakes Loons at Fifth Third Ballpark. That contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 16 beginning at 6:05 pm. Fans still holding a ticket for the Sunday, April 14th postponement can exchange the ticket for any remaining home game this season.

The Whitecaps begin this series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps with Friday's doubleheader at 5:05 pm. Pitchers Wilkel Hernandez and Carlos Guzman make the starts for West Michigan against TinCaps pitchers Joey Cantillo and Gabe Mosser. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 4:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

