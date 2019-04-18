Four Hour Marathon

MIDLAND, Mich. - For the first time this season, the Great Lakes Loons needed extra innings to decide a contest this season. Unfortunately, it was the Bowling Green Hot Rods that ultimately got the 8-5 victory after roller coaster slobber knocker.

Both teams went hitless through the first two frames of extras and it was the Hot Rods (8-7) who pulled in front on a two-run blast from Kaleo Johnson in the top of the 12th. It looked like that would be enough. But, Niko Hulsizer drove in Jacob Amaya and Central Michigan product Dan Robinson produced an RBI-single to tie the game 5-5.

The tables really turned in the visitors' favor in the 13th when they built an unsurmountable advantage thanks to a Ford Proctor single and a two-run double from Johnson. The Loons were set down in order as Trey Cumbie (SV, 1) stuck out the side to bring to an end the game after 4 hours and 32 minutes, the longest game of the season.

Chris Betts had a career game as he launched both his third and fourth home runs of the season to flex the power muscles for the Hot Rods early. In the 2nd inning, it was a solo shot of Loons starter Guillermo Zuniga. Then, it was a two-run blast later in the 7th to pushed Bowling Green's lead to 3-0. Betts reached base all seven times going 3-for-3 with the two home runs, 3 RBI, and also drawing four walks.

Despite going just 2-for-7, Johnson accounted for four of the Hot Rods' eight runs with four RBI.

Great Lakes used six pitchers in the game, while Bowling Green countered with five of their own. Michael Plassmeyer turned in a quality start tossing six shutout innings and striking out seven batters. Jose Chacin (4 IP) and Brett de Geus (2 IP) each had scoreless relief appearances. It was Justin Hagenman (L, 0-1) who was saddled with the loss allowing four runs, two of which were earned late in the game. Cristofer Ogando (W, 1-0) was the beneficiary as he picked up his first win of the season.

Miguel Vargas, Daniel Robinson and Luke Heyer all had multi-hit games for the Loons.

