Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes

About Yesterday... The Hot Rods closed out a three-game series with the Lake County Captains with a 10-4 victory, exerting their power over the Captains to earn their second-straight series win. Joe Ryan was on the mound for the Hot Rods and set the tone early. The righty struck out six batters in order at one point, finishing the day with 12 K's overall which ties a franchise single-game high (set five times). Roberto Alvarez blasted his second home run of the sea- son in the second inning to give BG a 1-0 lead, but Lake County plated a run of their own to tie the game in the top of the third. It didn't last long as Chris Betts clubbed his second long-ball of the season and series, giving the Hot Rods a 4-1 cushion. Bowling Green never relinquished that advantage, scoring in six of their eight offensive innings and going on to win by a tally of 10-4.

Loon-ar Landing... The Hot Rods head to Midland to take on the Great Lakes Loons for the first time in 2019 at Dow Diamond. The Hot Rods are head of the all-time series with a 67-55 record, going 32-28 on the road and 35-27 back at Bowling Green Ballpark. The two clubs split the season series last season (7-7) while 2014 was the Hot Rods' year, posting a record of 8-4 which is still their best win-loss total against the Loons. Great Lakes' best season against BG was in 2010 (the Hot Rods first season in the league) when they were also 8-4.

Leaders... Michael Smith still leads the league in OBP (.524)despite landing on the IL Wednesday morning... His .355 batting average is also eighth in the league... He's also tied for fourth in walks with 11... Kaleo Johnson is tied for the league lead in doubles with six... After Wednesday's 12-strikeout performance, Joe Ryan is tied for the league lead in K's with 22... He's also holding opponents to a .174 batting average, ninth best on the circuit... Cristofer Ogando is tied for second in the MWL with two saves...

Yesterdays Notes... Ryan's 12 strikeouts tied the single-game franchise record, the fifth time that a Hot Rod has fanned 12 in a game (Last time: Ryne Stanek on July 2, 2014 at Lake County)... Ryan fanned six consecutive hitters spanning the first three innings, the most consecutive strikeouts by a Hot Rods hurler this season...The 12 strikeouts by Ryan mark the first double-digit strikeout performance by a Hot Rods starter this season... It's the first time since Resly Linares K'd 10 West Michigan White Caps on July 1, 2018 that a Hot Rods' pitcher struck out 10 or more batters in a game... The pitching staff fanned 14 batters, marking the fifth time this season Bowling Green has struck out 13 or more hitters... The Hot Rods scored ten runs for the second time this series and the third time this season... The ten runs and 12 hits are both the third-highest total for the team this season... Chris Betts launched his second home run of the series (and season)...All eight of his RBI this season have come vs. Lake County, seven in this series...Jake Palomaki stroked three hits, tallying his first multi-hit game of the season...Wander Franco and Bryce Brown both picked up their first multi-RBI game of the year...Osmy Gregorio tied a career-high with three runs scored...The Hot Rods won their second consecutive series, improving their series record on the season to 2-1-1...The Hot Rods finished their first extended home stand of the season with a 4-2 record, improving to 5-3 at home overall... The Hot Rods improved to 2-0 in the rubber game of a series...The Hot Rods are 88-69 all-time vs. Lake County, 51-30 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

