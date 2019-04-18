Banuelos Returns, Sparks Kernels in 8-2 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - In his first game back off the injured list, David BaÃ±uelos hit a two-run triple and served as the catcher for an 8-2 Cedar Rapids Kernels victory Thursday against the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Jordan Balazovic was BaÃ±uelos' batterymate for most of the contest and tallied eight strikeouts while posting his second victory this season.

BaÃ±uelos threw out a potential basestealer in the top of the first inning before capping a four-run Kernels rally during the home half of the frame. Back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Gilberto Celestino and Andrew Bechtold put Cedar Rapids ahead, 2-0. BaÃ±uelos followed with his first professional triple to drive in both runners and push the lead to 4-0.

Beloit (5-8) produced its only runs early within the fifth and cut its deficit to 4-2. Nick Ward reached on a one-out single before Marcos Brito hit a double. Cobie Vance drove in Ward via sacrifice fly, and Brito scored during a two-out error.

Balazovic (2-1) did not allow any further damage while finishing a victorious start. He allowed two runs including one earned run over five innings pitched and yielded only one walk compared to a game-high eight strikeouts. Balazovic now leads the Midwest League with 26 total strikeouts.

The Kernels (6-8) closed the scoring Thursday evening with two-run outbursts in the fifth and seventh innings. During the fifth, Celestino scored on a bases-loaded walk from Michael Davis, and Bechtold came in after a wild pitch. Trey Cabbage's bases-loaded walk and Jacob Pearson's sacrifice fly within the seventh lifted Cedar Rapids to its winning margin of 8-2.

Daniel Martinez (1-1) was the losing pitcher with four unearned runs conceded in just one inning of work. Four Snappers relievers combined to walk the Kernels 13 times. It was Cedar Rapids' first game with 13 bases on balls since a 6-1 victory April 23, 2006 at the Southwest Michigan Devil Rays.

