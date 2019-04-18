Snappers fall to Kernels in Series Opener

April 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Beloit Snappers fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the series opener Thursday night by a final score of 8-2. However, the Snappers beat themselves, as only 3 of the Kernels 8 runs were earned.

Daniel Martinez got the start for Beloit and it would be a short outing tonight for the right- hander. Martinez would throw only in the first inning surrendering 4 runs, but all were unearned.

He would also strike out two Kernels and give up just 3 hits.

Down 4-0 after one, the scoring would slow down for both teams until the fifth inning, in large part due to the pitching of Jaimito Lebron. Lebron, recently called up this past week, would throw two scoreless frames allowing the bats some time to warm up.

In the fifth, Beloit struck for 2 runs cutting their deficit to just two runs. To start, the Snappers would get two straight hits from Nick Ward and Marcos Brito that would put runners on first and second with only one out.

Shortly after, Cobie Vance would hit a sacrifice fly that would bring home Ward and Brito would cross home plate after an error by the Kernels making the score 4-2 heading to the bottom of the inning.

However, the Snappers would not be able to hold off the Kernels bats, as Cedar Rapids would get 2 runs in the fifth inning and 2 runs in the seventh inning to push the game out of reach.

It was a tough night all around for the Snappers, as Beloit only collected 5 hits in the ballgame, while committing 2 errors and walking 13 batters.

Nick Ward had a solid night at the plate collecting two of the Snappers 5 hits, while scoring a run. Marcos Brito also went 1-3 with a run resulting in a good day at the plate for the Snappers 8 & 9 hole hitters.

The Snappers will continue this road trip tomorrow in Cedar Rapids when they take on the Kernels in game 2 of this 3 game series. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com

-end-

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.