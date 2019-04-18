Lansing's Gold Hits for Cycle as Lugnuts Defeat Dragons, 12-4

April 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Lansing, Mich. - Lansing's Ryan Gold hit for the cycle including a grand slam home run as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 12-4 on Thursday night. The contest was the opener to a three-game series.

Gold singled in the first inning, tripled in the third, belted a home run in the sixth with the bases loaded, and came to bat in the eighth needing a double to complete the cycle. He hit a fly ball to left field that hit off the glove of Dragons outfielder Shard Munroe. The play was initially ruled an error but changed moments later to a two-base hit for Gold.

The Dragons took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Lansing responded with a 16-hit attack. In the Dayton first, Mariel Bautista blasted a one-out home run, his third homer of the year, to start the scoring. With two outs, Jay Schuyler doubled to left and went to third on a broken bat single to right by Bren Spillane. Miguel Hernandez followed with a double over the head of the right fielder to bring in both runners and put the Dragons ahead, 3-0.

But Lansing scored three runs in the third to tie the game and followed with three in the fourth and four in the sixth to lead 10-3. After the Dragons scored in the seventh on Bautista's RBI single, Lansing closed out the scoring with two in the eighth.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (0-2) suffered the loss. He worked three and one-third innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Bautista led the way, going 3 for 4 with a home run, two singles, a walk, and two runs batted in. Jonathan Willems had his third straight two-hit game, going 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Transactions: The Dragons activated relief pitcher Andy Cox before the game and placed reliever Ryan Campbell on the disabled list. Cox pitched in the game, allowing a pair of unearned runs in one and two-thirds innings.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-9) play in Lansing against the Lugnuts (8-6) in the second game of the series on Friday at 6:05 p.m. Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Cobi Johnson (0-0, 1.00). The series in Lansing concludes on Saturday afternoon at 1:05.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.