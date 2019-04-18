Dragons Notes for Thursday

April 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, April 18, 2019 l Game # 14

Cooley Law School Stadium l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-8) at Lansing Lugnuts (7-6)

RH Lyon Richardson (0-1, 1.17) vs. RH Sean Wymer (0-0, 3.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the first game of a three-game set. This is the start of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton. Dragons on Last Home Stand: 3-2.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3. The Dragons collected a season-high six extra base hits including solo home runs from Pabel Manzanero and Jonathan Willems as they came from behind to earn their first one-run victory of the year. Juan Martinez had two doubles and two RBI and Bren Spillane added a double and single. Four Dragons pitchers combined to scatter seven hits. Jesse Stallings pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the series. The victory was credited to Eduardo Salazar, the second of four Dayton pitchers (2.1 IP, 1 R). Dragons pitchers limited Fort Wayne to a 1 for 10 night with men in scoring position.

Team Notes

Last night's win gave the Dragons their first series win of the 2019 season. They have split three 2-game sets while losing all four games of a 4-game set in Fort Wayne. The Dragons won two-of-three in the series ending last night at home with Fort Wayne.

The Dragons have hit four home runs over the last two games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They had 15 extra base hits in the three games vs. Fort Wayne after collecting 18 in their first 10 games.

The team ERA on the home stand ending Wednesday (five games) was 3.00 (45 IP, 15 ER). Starters on the home stand: 22.2 IP, 9 ER, 3.57 ERA. Bullpen on the home stand: 22.1 IP, 6 ER, 2.42 ERA.

Individual Notes

Shard Munroe is batting .344 (11 for 32) over his last nine games to raise his season's average to .314. He is 16th in the MWL in slugging percentage at .514 and leads the league in triples with three. He is also the Dragons top hitter with men on base, batting .400 (6 for 15) with three walks.

Jonathan Willems has a four-game hitting streak, going 6 for 11 (.545) with a home run and a double.

Bren Spillane was 4 for 11 (.364) with a home run and double in the series vs. Fort Wayne.

Reliever Jesse Stallings has made three appearances without allowing a run, notching two saves while working 4.1 innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 19 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) at Lansing RH Cobi Johnson (0-0, 1.00)

Saturday, April 20 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacob Heatherly (1-1, 5.19) at Lansing RH Josh Winckowski (0-0, 2.08)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2019

Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.