Lugnuts Reliever Law Promoted, Reliever Rackoski Added

April 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Connor Law has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin and pitcher Sean Rackoski was received from Extended Spring Training.

Law, 24, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save, allowing one unearned run on seven hits in seven innings while striking out 13 and walking just one. He is the first Lugnut to be promoted this season.

Rackoski, 23, has made one appearance for the Lugnuts already this season, pitching a scoreless inning with a walk during the first weekend against Fort Wayne.

