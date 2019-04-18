David Banuelos activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that catcher David BaÃ±uelos has been activated from the 7-day Injured List. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

BaÃ±uelos went on the IL back on April 10th after suffering a concussion during the Kernels 9-3 loss to Kane County. In 10 games this season, he's batting .100 (1-10) with an RBI and was acquired by the Twins in a 2017 trade with Seattle.

BaÃ±uelos is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Beloit. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels open a three-game series tonight at 6:35 PM against the Beloit Snappers with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The home stand continues through Saturday, April 20th.

