TinCaps Game Information: May 13 at Lake County

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-4) @ Lake County Captains (5-3)

Thursday, May 13 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio | Game 3 of 6 in Series | | Away Game 3 of 60 | Game 8 of 120

RHP Edgar Martinez (3.00 ERA) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (-.-- ERA)

TV: N/A | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne fell to 3-4 on the season and has now dropped their last 3 games after 5-3 loss at Lake County. The offense corrected after being shut out on Tuesday, outhitting the Captains, 10-9. However, the 'Caps stranded 10 men on base, a season-high.

BATS BOUNCE BACK: The TinCaps avenged their shutout loss Tuesday by waking up the bats. Fort Wayne's 10 hits last night was the 2nd highest hit total of the season, and their 7 extra base hits set a new season-high.

TRANSACTIONS: On Wednesday, San Diego transferred INF Olivier Basabe from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. The Padres also activated OF Grant Little to the TinCaps from the Injured List. Little, who spent 2019 with Fort Wayne, is starting in left field and batting second. The 23-year-old Basabe was 3-for-11 at the plate and also made 2 appearances out of the bullpen in lop-sided games... On Thursday, San Diego transferred OF Michael Curry to Double-A San Antonio... Fort Wayne's active roster stands at 28 players (as of this year, the limit in Single-A is 30)... The Padres recently had 5 players placed on their Injured List due to health and safety protocols, as a result, they've called up several players from Triple-A El Paso; thus, the reinforcements from Double-A to Triple-A and High-A to Double-A.

HARRIS ON A HEATER: CF Jawuan Harris has been Fort Wayne's best hitter so far this season, slashing .357 (5th in High-A Central) / .591 (1st in HAC) / .786 (2nd in HAC). That's good for a league-best 1.377 OPS through 5 games. His 7 walks are tied for 4th most. Harris is picking up where he left off in 2019 with the 'Caps when he reached base safely in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 15-Sept. 1.

TIRSO TURNS UP: Tirso Ornelas hit a pair of doubles on Wednesday, snapping an 0-for-16 drought to begin the season.

ANOTHER ONE: Jonny Homza is using his 3rd different glove of the season tonight. Fort Wayne's primary catcher has started 5 games behind the plate, plus 1 at third base, and now will start at first. So far in his MiLB career, Homza has started 70 games at catcher, 58 at third base, 3 at second base, and even 3 at shortstop.

YOUNG BUCK ON THE BUMP: Tonight's starter, RHP Edgar Martinez, is not only the youngest TinCap on the 2021 roster, he's also the youngest pitcher in High-A Central. Among all players, he's the 5th youngest in the league. The native of Havana, Cuba, is the only TinCaps player born in 2001. (Meanwhile, Lake County has the 3 youngest position players in the league: 1B Joe Naranjo, INF Aaron Bracho, and INF José Tena.

STARTING ON THE RIGHT FOOT: TinCaps starting pitchers have been lights out through the first 7 games. The rotation of LHP Ethan Elliott (2x), RHP Matt Waldron (2x), RHP Anderson Espinoza, RHP Edgar Martinez, and RHP Moises Lugo have combined for 27.2 IP, a 2.60 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and a .200 BAA.

EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: Lake County's starter tonight, LHP Raymond Burgos, started 8 games for the Captains at Low-A in 2019, but was placed on the IL on May 18 for the reminder of the season.

