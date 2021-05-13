Loons Announce Easement of COVID-19 Protocols

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce easement and modifications to COVID-19 protocols at Dow Diamond beginning with the Loons home series against the Lake County Captains, which starts May 18th. The modifications follow updates to COVID-19 guidelines published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Major League Baseball. The updates to the protocols are as follows:

- Fans are encouraged to complete a health screening survey before entering Dow Diamond to ensure contact information is on file for contact tracing purposes. A health screening survey will continue to be sent to ticket holders on the day of the game they are attending.

- Fans are encouraged to leave bags and purses at home to provide contactless service at Dow Diamond entry gates. Fans desiring to bring a bag or purse into Dow Diamond will have their bag subjected to a security search before entering the ballpark.

- Beginning immediately, the Dow Diamond box office will be open for walk-up ticket purchases Monday - Friday, from 10 AM to 5 PM. All tickets will continue to be digitally delivered to fans' emails to provide contactless service.

- Accessible parking will be available for offline, drive-up purchases on the day of Loons games on a first-come, first-serve basis, while parking spots are available. Fans are still highly encouraged to pre-purchase their parking before traveling to Dow Diamond on the Clutch! App.

- Starting with the May 18th game against Lake County, general admission standing-room-only tickets will be available for purchase for $10 in quantities as few as one ticket. Fans with this ticket type are asked to maintain social distancing while inside Dow Diamond. Tickets can be purchased at Loons.com, by calling 989-837-BALL, or visiting the Dow Diamond box office.

- Private seating venues are now available for reservation for games throughout the 2021 season at 2019 seating capacities. These include luxury suites (20 tickets), Pier 47 (24 tickets), and the Shoreline Box (16 tickets). Reservations for future games can be made by contacting the Dow Diamond box office.

- Live on-field promotions, national anthems, and first pitches will return to the game day experience starting May 18th.

"This is an important next step for our organization as we strive to deliver the game day experience that our fans have grown to love over the last fifteen years", stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. "Fan safety is our top priority at Dow Diamond and our COVID-19 protocols will continue to evolve as updates are made by MDHHS and MLB to ensure we are providing the best fan experience possible. We encourage fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine, if they haven't done so already, so we can continue down the "Michigan Vacc to Normal" plan that will permit larger crowds as our state reaches critical vaccination milestones."

For the complete listing of Dow Diamond COVID-19 protocols, go to loons.com and visit the Health and Safety Information page under the Club Info tab.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

