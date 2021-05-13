Modern Woodmen Park to Begin Rollback of Fan Restirctions
May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Under new guidelines from Major League Baseball (MLB), the Quad Cities River Bandits have updated health and safety policies related to fan attendance and have eliminated the "buffer zone" between ballpark seating and the playing surface. Now, every seat in the ballpark can be sold, effective immediately.
In addition, MLB's minimum policy on face coverings for attendees has been eliminated and fans entering Modern Woodmen Park will no longer be asked to wear a facemask at River Bandits home games beginning on Thursday, May 13, against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
"Having professional affiliated baseball playing in the Quad Cities is a great sign that our community is returning to normal," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "Being able to sell the best seats in the park, instead of holding them empty, allows us to get that much closer to the way things were before the pandemic - and that's what we're all looking forward to."
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from May 13, 2021
- Modern Woodmen Park to Begin Rollback of Fan Restirctions - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: May 13 at Lake County - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Brian Rey Named League Batter of the Week - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Symphony to Perform at Four Winds FieldÃÂ - South Bend Cubs
- 2021 Theme Night Ticket Packages for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announced - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Announce Easement of COVID-19 Protocols - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Score Seven Unanswered, Win in Extras - Peoria Chiefs
- Whitecaps Walk-Off for First Home Win Since '19 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Bandits on Right Side of Pitcher's Duel, Win Fifth Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Wisconsin Lets One Get Away in Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Modern Woodmen Park to Begin Rollback of Fan Restirctions
- Bandits on Right Side of Pitcher's Duel, Win Fifth Straight
- Extra-Base Hits Fuel Bandits' Victory in Home Opener
- Series Finale with Cubs Postponed
- Gambrell, Homers Lead Charge to Bandits' Third In-A-Row