Modern Woodmen Park to Begin Rollback of Fan Restirctions

May 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Under new guidelines from Major League Baseball (MLB), the Quad Cities River Bandits have updated health and safety policies related to fan attendance and have eliminated the "buffer zone" between ballpark seating and the playing surface. Now, every seat in the ballpark can be sold, effective immediately.

In addition, MLB's minimum policy on face coverings for attendees has been eliminated and fans entering Modern Woodmen Park will no longer be asked to wear a facemask at River Bandits home games beginning on Thursday, May 13, against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

"Having professional affiliated baseball playing in the Quad Cities is a great sign that our community is returning to normal," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "Being able to sell the best seats in the park, instead of holding them empty, allows us to get that much closer to the way things were before the pandemic - and that's what we're all looking forward to."

